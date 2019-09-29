Drake’s L.A. Store Vandalized After He Reportedly Sent A DM To Someone’s Wife

Drake’ store in LA was vandalized after he allegedly sent a message to the wife of Don C.
Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow
Don C is most famously known as Kanye West’s former manager. Drake and Don C are both signed to Nike designing high-profile sneakers. Allegedly Drake was asking Don C’s wife to intervene in a dispute between Drake and Don C. In a video, Drake’s LA storefront is spray painted with the words “Leave LA”
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle @Kecia.Kae Hollywood Unlocked has exclusively learned that rapper Drake’s Hidden Hills home and OVO store have been vandalized. ___________________________________________________ A source close to the situation told us exclusively that Drake allegedly sent a private message to the wife of Kanye West’s former manager Don C. That apparently made a lot of people mad. ___________________________________________________ In the middle of the night, vandals spray painted a threat to Drake and recorded a video of them telling him to leave Los Angeles. While we aren’t clear on what was allegedly spray painted on his home, we however were told that not only is his home and business being surveilled but so is his father Dennis Graham. ___________________________________________________ Read more at thehollywoodunlocked.com, link ain bio! 📸: IG/ Hollywood Unlocked
It is not known what the two men are in a dispute over. Drake is currently in Brazil. Do you think Drake was REALLY DM’ing the wife about intervening in a dispute? Seriously?