Drake’s L.A. Store Vandalized After He Reportedly Sent A DM To Someone’s Wife

Drake’ store in LA was vandalized after he allegedly sent a message to the wife of Don C.

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

Don C is most famously known as Kanye West’s former manager. Drake and Don C are both signed to Nike designing high-profile sneakers. Allegedly Drake was asking Don C’s wife to intervene in a dispute between Drake and Don C. In a video, Drake’s LA storefront is spray painted with the words “Leave LA”

It is not known what the two men are in a dispute over. Drake is currently in Brazil. Do you think Drake was REALLY DM’ing the wife about intervening in a dispute? Seriously?

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: