Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Next Year’s Big Game Halftime Show!

After mixed reviews for this year’s halftime show involving Maroon 5 and Travis Scott, not to mention very little screen time for SpongeBob SquarePants, the Big Game is hoping to make up for it with next year’s roster.

It was just announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during next year’s Super Bowl halftime show. The big game is set to go down on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Pepsi and Adam Schefter of ESPN both confirmed the announcement on Twitter:

Breaking: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the halftime performers for Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Other performers also expected to be added. But a Miami flavor for Miami’s next Super Bowl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2019

Lopez and Shakira also confirmed the news on Twitter as well:

The halftime show will the first performances for both artists.

Will you be tuning in to both or either artists?

