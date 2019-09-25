Nicole Murphy Joins Wendy Williams On The Purple Couch To Address Cheating Rumors!

Social media was set on fire a little ago, after a picture of Training Day Director Antoine Fuqua, was spotted locking lips with Eddie Murphy’s ex Wife Nicole Murphy hit the internet. Fuqua has been married to actress Lela Rochon for about 20 years, and they have 4 children together

According to Page Six:

Nicole Murphy really regrets kissing married director Antoine Fuqua.

The 51-year-old model appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Tuesday and again expressed her remorse over the smooch, which was photographed by paparazzi in July while the two were in Italy for a film festival.

“It was a frozen-in-time thing,” Murphy told the eponymous talk show host of the steamy pool makeout. “Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Make better judgments. It’s something I apologized for.”

Following the release of the photographs, Murphy put out a statement claiming she and Fuqua, who’s married to Lela Rochon, were simply family friends.

“I did not put out that statement,” she revealed Tuesday. “I did not release that statement, Wendy.”

Watch the interview below: