Dolly Vanzant Recalls The Time AR-Ab Caught Her Dancing at Playhouse

Today’s letter:

My lady takes a lot of sexy photos and posts them on Instagram. Then guys leave her all types of comments tryin to holla at her and she’s writing back with kissey emoji’s. She’s taking photos in her towel or in a bikini. She thinks she’s Kim Kardashian or something. I know there’s men in her DM’s, and I’ve told her this bothers me and she doesn’t care. What do I do?

Listen as Dolly gives advice and recalls the time AR-Ab asked her to stop doing something and she didn’t listen. Check it out below

