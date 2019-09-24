Cory Booker Could End Campaign If Fundraising Doesn’t Pick Up

Sen. Cory Booker said that he may end his campaign if donations do not pick up and quickly.

He needs $1.7 million by September 30th in order to stay in the race. He said:

I don’t believe people should stay in this just to stay in it. You either have a trajectory to win or not and right now if we don’t raise $1.7 million we won’t be able to make the necessary investments. If we don’t have a pathway to win, we should get out.

Do you think Senator Booker will raise the necessary funds in time?

