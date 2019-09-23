Antonio Brown Says That He’s ‘Done’ With Anything Related To the NFL

It is still early in the 2019 NFL season, but one player has already called it quits not only this year, but apparently for good.

Antonio Brown, who’s now more active on his Twitter page than on the field, announced in a tweet that he will “not be playing in the @NFL anymore…” Whether or not it is actually a retirement remains to be seen.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

This comes as Brown is accused of sexual assault by two women, along with problems he has had with different NFL teams before joining the New England Patriots. Nike has also cut ties with Brown as well.

Brown also tweeted, then deleted, his own thoughts on everyone from Shannon Sharpe to Ben Roethlisberger.

4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it pic.twitter.com/ZXVZXzM4xh — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019 Shannon Sharp the funny guy on tv still after this pic.twitter.com/ZlVvvOqKWg — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

What might have did him in was tweeting about the owner of the last team he played for. That was Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who went through scandals of his own this year involving sexual advances. Brown was just cut from the Patriots after playing just one game with the team.

Whether or not another team will take a chance with Brown remains to be seen. One thing is for sure is that with his Twitter page, he’s plenty on his plate.

