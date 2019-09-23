Antonio Brown Dropped From The Patriots And O.J. Simpson Has Advice For Him!

Its Official NFL player Antonio Brown has been cut from the NE Patriots but he didnt leave quietly. He called out a few people on the way! Read below:

According to Fox News:

Antonio Brown says he will not be playing in the NFL, making the announcement via Twitter just two days after the New England Patriots released the maligned wide receiver.

Brown also called out his former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, Fox Sports co-host Shannon Sharpe, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a series of tweets on Sunday morning.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !,” the former wide receiver said on Sunday morning.

Ex NFL Player O.J. Simpson offered Antonio Brown advice from the golf course.

