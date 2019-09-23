Emmys Recap! When They See Us, Pose , BIG Winners Last Night!

The Emmys went down last night and I was interested when the shows that I love won! Like Ozark! Jason Bateman, took home the Emmy for Directing for a Drama Series and Julia Garner, for Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series. I was also ecstatic that Ava Duverneys When They See Us took home an award, and so did Pose on FX.

Jharrel Jerome took home the award for lead actor in a limited series for When They See Us during Sunday night’s Emmy Awards.

Jerome beat out other nominees Mahershala Ali (True Detective), Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon).

“I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now, chillin,’ waiting for my mom’s cooking but I’m here,” the actor said as he accepted his award visibly emotional.

Jerome continued to praise the fellow nominees as well as thank his family for their support. After thanking When They See Us director Ava DuVernay (“Thank you for giving me this opportunity”), Jerome took a moment to thank the Exonerated Five. The men were then shown in the audience to give Jerome a standing ovation.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards is airing live on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

According to the La Times:

Billy Porter, who plays the flamboyant ballroom emcee Pray Tell in FX’s “Pose,” made Emmy history Sunday night by becoming the first openly gay black man to win the lead actor in a drama category!