Hello Fall: 10 Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Foods You Must Taste According To Instagram

The first day of fall officially begins today, so you know what that means.
That’s right, pumpkin spice everything is dominating the aisles of your local grocery stores and coffee shops.
In honor of Autumn Equinox, here are 10 pumpkin spice-flavored items dubbed a hit according to Instagram.
1. Pumpkin Spice Coffee
2. And While We’re on the Subject of Coffee, Why Not Add Lattes?
3. Pumkin Spice Pop-Tarts
4. Pumpkin Spice Krispy Kreme Donuts
The hot light is calling and I must go ✨💡🍩 Went to @krispykreme to try their 𝐏𝐔𝐌𝐏𝐊𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐓 🍂🎃 but I can’t go there without also getting their glazed 🤷🏼♀️ ⋆ ⋆ ⋆ ⋆ #pumpkin #spice #pumpkinspice #donut #donuts #glazed #dessert #donutporn #pumpkinspicelatte #PSL #fall #fallvibes #fallfood #autmn #october #glazeddonut #krispykreme #doughnut #doughnuts #pumpkinspiceeverything #foodblog #foodblogger #foodie #foodporn #foodiesofinstagram #orlando #orlandofood #orlandofoodie
5. Pumpkin Spice Alcohol
👀Pumpkin Spice Cream Liquer🤤 How would you use this? Comment and let us know! #traderjoes #traderjoesfan #traderjoesfinds #traderjoeshaul #traderjoeslove #traderjoesliquor #adultbeverage #traderjoeswine #traderjoesmusthaves #traderjoesdoesitagain #traderjoesobsessed #pumpkinspice #pumpkinspiceeverything #pumpkinspiceliqueur #holidaydrinks #fall #halloween #baileysirishcream #holidaycocktails #thanksgivingcocktails #thanksgiving #halloweencocktails
6. Pumpkin Spice Popcorn
PUMPCORN! 🎃🎉 The SECRET is out. 🎃👻😱 Pumpkin spice popcorn is a thing, and boy was it pumpkin spicy! 🙆🏻🎃🎉Swear I'm not being corny 🌽🤓😉 I was pleasantly surprised & it's now making the perfect Emmy watching snack 💁🏻😎🎃 Are you enjoying a Sunday night snack? Or dessert?! 😋🤗🎃🍂🍁
7. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios
8. Pumpkin Spice Oreos
9. Pumpkin spice Ice Cream
When it's 100 degrees outside but you still need your Pumpkin Fix! Photo Credit: Halo Top Creamery #pumpkin #pumpkinpie #pumpkinicecream #pumpkinspice #pumpkinspiceeverything #pumpkinspiceicecream #summer #icecream #frozenyogurt #froyo #creamery #pumpkinpie #icecreamlover #halotop #halotopicecream #instafood #instagood #healthyfood #healthy #pumpkinsofinstagram #icecreamofinsta #iscreamforicecream #pumpkinallyear #hurryupfall #caliweather #3moremonths #foodie #pumpkinpieicecream #halo #wholefoods #pumpkinfood
10. Wait, What? Pumpkin Spice Spam!??
This is not a joke! It’s available for sale starting today while supplies last – online only at Walmart.com and Spam.com. 🛒 . Can’t wait to hear your thoughts on this one! Leave a comment below. 👇 . . . . @spambrand #pumpkinspiceeverything #psl2019 #pumpkintime #fallfood #walmartfinds #threesnackateers #spamlove #pumpkinspicelife #pumpkinspiceseason #pumpkinspiceandeverythingnice #pumpkinseason