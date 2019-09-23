Hello Fall: 10 Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Foods You Must Taste According To Instagram

The first day of fall officially begins today, so you know what that means.

Related: Fall Friendly Photos Of Celebs Honoring The Return Of Sweater Weather

That’s right, pumpkin spice everything is dominating the aisles of your local grocery stores and coffee shops.

In honor of Autumn Equinox, here are 10 pumpkin spice-flavored items dubbed a hit according to Instagram.

Warning: We suspect that some users may not be as reliable as we would like to believe. Proceed with caution!

1. Pumpkin Spice Coffee

2. And While We’re on the Subject of Coffee, Why Not Add Lattes?

3. Pumkin Spice Pop-Tarts

4. Pumpkin Spice Krispy Kreme Donuts

5. Pumpkin Spice Alcohol

6. Pumpkin Spice Popcorn

7. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

8. Pumpkin Spice Oreos

9. Pumpkin spice Ice Cream

10. Wait, What? Pumpkin Spice Spam!??

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: