Roseanne Barr Once Again Blames Sara Gilbert For the Cancellation of Her Rebooted Sitcom

World Values Network And The Jewish Journal Host "Is America A Forgiving Nation?" With Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr is at it again!

Even though it is over a year since her infamous Valerie Jarrett tweet got her booted from her rebooted and revived ABC sitcom ‘Roseanne,’ which later became ‘The Conners’ after killing off Barr’s character, she just won’t give up when it comes to placing blame on what happened with both her show and career.

Barr again placed responsibility on her former co-star Sara Gilbert.

According to her view, it was a social media post from the actress still known as ‘Darlene Conner,’ not that one from the person no longer known as ‘Roseanne Conner,’ that got Barr fired.

From Uproxx and Deadline:

Barr criticized former co-star Sara Gilbert [during an interview with DailyMailTV], and said she was particularly bothered by Gilbert’s tweet last year saying Barr’s post about Jarrett was “abhorrent.”

“That’s the tweet that got the show canceled,” Barr insisted about Gilbert’s post… “When somebody just doesn’t care how their actions affect you, what’s there to talk about?” she said, adding that she doesn’t talk to anyone from the show.

Barr also adds that she doesn’t watch ‘The Conners.’

Speaking of ‘Conners,’ it’s slated to return to ABC next week.

To see more of what Roseanne Barr has to say, click here

 

