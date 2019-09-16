CLOSE
‘Live From New York, He’s Out!’ New ‘SNL’ Hire Shane Gillis Leaves the Show Following Racist, Bigoted Remarks

The most controversial hire for ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ upcoming 45th season will not be joining the NBC late-night institution after past remarks from him on everything regarding race, gender, and homosexuality resurfaced following news of his hiring.

Shane Gillis, a stand-up comedian, was one of the show’s three new hires announced last week.  The other two are improv performer Chloe Fineman and stand-up comedian (and also ‘SNL’ writer) Bowen Yang, who becomes ‘SNL’s’ first full-time Asian performer as a regular.

Unfortunately, the news surrounding Gillis overshadowed Yang’s historic hiring.

Now, the two won’t have to be in the same cast, let alone the same building, according to Uproxx.com:

On Monday, a spokesperson for SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels told Variety that Gillis was out. “After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL,”

It was brought to ‘SNL’s’ attention that Gillis had used racial slurs in podcast that aired last year called ‘Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast.’

Vulture and Vice have more on Gillis’ past regarding discrimination and derogatory remarks.

What does the once new hire turned rejected performer has to say about the decision to not bring him on board for the new season?

Well, here’s a statement from Gillis himself:

Not sure if ‘Mad TV,’ if it was still on, would even bring him on board with those remarks of him.

This comes after Gillis attempted to apologize, while defending himself at the same time on Twitter:

No word if his spot will be filled, and who would replace him.

‘SNL’ returns on NBC with Woody Harrelson as host and Billie Eilish as musical guest on September 28.

 

