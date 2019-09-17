5 Things That Happened On Beyonce’s Lion King Documentary, “The Making of the Gift”

Yesterday Beyonce surprised us with her latest documentary, “The Making of the Gift” just one day after releasing the teaser for the ABC special.

The hour-long documentary takes fans behind the scenes for the making of her Lion King-inspired album, The Gift.

This documentary is not only about Beyonce’s creative process in producing what she calls her love letter to Africa. It also takes viewers on a spiritual journey to love, unity, and self-acceptance.

Here are 5 things we learned while watching Beyonce’s documentary:

1. Blue Ivy is a star on the rise

Blue Ivy isn’t your average 7-year-old. The eldest of Beyonce’s three children stole the show during an intimate scene with her mother, where she is seen recording lyrics for the track, “Brown Skin Girl.”

2. Kelly Rowland Admits being insecure About Her Brown Skin

In discussing her love for the song, “Brown Skin Girls, Kelly shares that she didn’t always love her skin while on the red carpet for The Lion King. The singer admits that she didn’t truly embrace who she was until Tina Knowles made her realize the beauty of being in her skin.

3. Beyonce shares rare footage of Rumi and Sir

It’s not every day that Beyonce let us into her personal life. The documentary shares glimpses of Beyonce with her family as she works to balance mommy duties and her career.

4. A new scene was added to the remake of the Lion King to embody female empowerment

Not only do girls run the world, but female lions do too. Beyonce explains that she worked with film directors to create scenes that center around female empowerment. One of which includes the scene where Nila call on the other female lions to team up with Simba to help defeat Scar and reclaim his kingdom.

5. Philly’s very own Tierra Whack makes a cameo

We couldn’t end this article without giving a big up to Tierra Whack for being featured on the special. The 24-year-old rapper showed her creative process behind creating her verse for the song “My Power,” also featuring African artist Nija.

If you haven’t seen it yet, check out Disney’s rendition of the Lion King coming soon on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD

