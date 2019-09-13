Black ugly as ever however, Wendy Williams, may have been the one that pee pee’d when she seen the Notorious B.I.G.
An accusation, that came allegedly via Lil Kim, was put out there that, let’s just say, Wendy Williams got humped and dumped (that’s the cleanest way to put it) by Biggie Smalls back in the day.
Fast forwarding to today Wendy Williams sat down to have a chit chat with the King of all Reality Housewives, Andy Cohen, when that rumor was brought up to Wendy Williams to either give affirmation or say it was some B.S. Well shockingly enough Ms. Hot Topics, herself, Wendy Williams said she will address that whole situation in her upcoming biopic.
WOW, talk about being hypnotized!!
If she is putting this all out there for biopic ratings, she is doing a good job.
Take a listen to Wendy Williams addressing the her and Biggie tryst below.
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Did Wendy Williams Just Admit That She Got With Notorious B.I.G!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com