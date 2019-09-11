New Acting Police Commissioner Under Fire for Wearing Racist Shirt

Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter is under fire after pictures of her wearing a racially insensitive shirt surfaces online.

Coulter is seen smiling in a picture taken in 1990 with a shirt that says, “L.A.P.D. — We Treat You Like A King.”

The shirt references the 1990 police brutality case, where four white officers were acquitted after being caught on video severely beating a man by the name of Rodney King.

The new acting commissioner has since then addressed the issue at City Council Chambers yesterday, claiming that she was unaware of the shirt’s reference at the time of the incident.

“I sincerely hope that a careless decision that I made over 25 years ago doesn’t overshadow the work that I’ve done. I am profoundly sorry for the pain that the shirt and the picture have caused, not to me, but to the city and the communities that we serve,” said Coulter.

Coulter seems to come from a long history of police brutality.

The former deputy commissioner was also previously criticized for allegedly covering up details involving the deadly beating of a tow truck driver, which also coincidentally took place in 1990.

This news comes less than one month after replacing former commissioner Richard Ross, who abruptly resigned due to sexual harassment charges.