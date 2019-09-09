Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

According to reports from NBC Los Angeles, Clippers starKawhi Leonard‘s sister has gotten herself into a bit of a trouble. Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery and murder.

The official report about the incident from NBC states: “Kimesha Monae Williams, 35, was one of two women arrested in the Aug. 31 attack at the Pechanga Resort. Authorities said that Williams and Candance Tai Townsell, 39, followed Afaf Anis Assad, 84, into the bathroom of the casino. They then beat her and robbed her, officials said. Deputies found Assad unconscious. She died Wednesday in the hospital. Williams and Townsell were booked on suspicion of assault resulting in great bodily injury, conspiracy, robbery and elder abuse.”

Kawhi Leonard's sister is accused of robbing and beating an 84-year-old woman to death at a casino in Temecula. https://t.co/6NRoAua6GD — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) September 7, 2019

The baller’s sister is being held without bond while her alleged accomplice’s bail sits at a steep $1 million dollars. Riverside authorities confirmed that her “bail enhancement” was due to the officials learning of Kawhi being her brother and their relationship, and the original bail amount not having factored in the ease and availability of funds to her.

