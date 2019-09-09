Eagles Fans Scuffle With 76ers Player Mike Scott Prior To Kick Off

Philadelphia is home of the Philly cheesesteak and Rocky Statue.

It’s also apparently where you go if you want to get punched for rocking any opposing sports team’s jersey on game day.

Related: Morris Chestnut On The Eagles, Being Mary Jane and John Singleton

That is exactly what happened this past Sunday when 76ers’ forward, Mike Scott showed up to the Eagles game opener wearing a Washington Redskins Jersey.

They said it’s a fight you not gonna win and Mike Scott dripped Every last one of them and you classless if you got a Sean Taylor jersey on a casket. But what’s new fan base always been trash https://t.co/4uLn81OIVd — Ahhh Here It Goes (@KliqHere) September 9, 2019

As shown in the video, Scott is seen being boo’ed during the tailgate before coming to blows with several fans in what appears to be friendly trash-talking gone wrong.

You can even hear one fan on video saying, ” Mike, this is just one fight you will not win.”

Now if there’s one thing you shouldn’t do, it’s come between Philadelphia fans and their favorite sports team. But when did we lose the brotherly love in good ole’ fashion sportsmanship?

This isn’t the first time that our fans have been known to get unruly during games.

A similar incident happened in 1983 where a redskins fan was beaten up twice for dressing up as an Indian during another Redskins-Eagles lineup.

Let’s not forget to mention the year two Phillies fans made news after being escorted from the ballpark for purposely vomiting on an off-duty police officer and his 11-year-old daughter.

While there’s no word on whether Scott will be penalized for Sunday’s altercation, Philadelphia continues to hold down the fort as the worst loyal sports fans.

Here’s how twitter reacted to yesterday’s fight:

Things @Eagles fans do? A. Punch Police horses B. Threw full beers at @Vikings fans C. Beat up @Chiefs mascot Chief Zee D. Booed McNabb after being drafted E. Gave DL Chris Baker a cheese steak after a hit on QB Nick Foles F. Threw snow balls at Santa Claus G All of the Above — Tom (@NEP4L) February 4, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@mikescott on behalf of @Eagles fans and Philadelphia we don’t condone this bullshit. You know exactly why this happened and it wasn’t because of your jersey pic.twitter.com/p5Wg0NXevZ — Instagram chrisbeezy_ (@CBeezy_215) September 8, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

My favorite Eagles story is when they beat up Redskins super fan Chief Zee and then broke his leg and threw his headdress onto the field. — Mike Martino (@mfmartino) April 27, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js