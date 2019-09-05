Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Reunite In Bad Boys Trailer

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here!

That’s right! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have teamed up for the release of the trailer for the Bad Boys’ Franchise third installment entitled, Bad Boys For Life.

We have to admit we were a little skeptical when it was first announced that there would be one last film to end the saga.

Let’s face it. We’ve all seen one too many disastrous sequels and, it would break our hearts if Bad Boys fell into that category.

However, it looks like the comedy duo has picked up right where they left off when it comes to their on-screen chemistry.

Bad Boys For Life is expected to hit theaters January 17, 2020.

Watch Martin Lawrence and Will Smith ride out one last time in the trailer below.