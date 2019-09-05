Martin Lawrence and Will Smith made that dang thang happen as they teamed back up to reboot their 1995 hit ‘Bad Boys’ proving why they are the ‘Bad Boys For Life‘ of the silver action screen.

This maybe Martin Lawrence and Will Smith’s final ‘Bad Boy’ moments as Mike Lowrey and Marcus talking retiring but on what terms? However before they go the goal is to take out a Miami drug cartel.

The fellas maybe a little seasoned but they are still are dropping bad guys body’s like it 1999.

‘Bad Boys For Life’ hits the big screens in theaters January 17, 2020

Check out the ‘Bad Boys For Life’ official trailer below

‘Bad Boys For Life’ Is Going Down!! [Official Trailer] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com