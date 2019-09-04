TV Personality Kalen Allen Delivers Epic Beyonce Tribute for Her Birthday

Television personality and internet sensation Kalen Allen may be the biggest Beyonce fan ever! Allen took the celebration of Beyonce’s 38th birthday to the next level with his very own tribute video.
But this wasn’t just a regular birthday tribute, Allen financed, produced and starred in his own eight-minute-long montage of lip-synced Beyonce songs in full-on drag! This was Kalen’s first time in drag and he slayed it like a professional!
Check out his amazing tribute to Beyonce below.
Kalen has been a regular contributor on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for several years and now has his own weekly series on Ellen’s digital platforms called “OMKalen”. Kalen is also set to make his acting debut ub “Untitled Pickle Comedy.”
