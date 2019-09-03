Toni Braxton Presents Her New Hairstyle and…New Skin?

Toni Braxton took to her Instagram page to reveal she has a new hairdo. She has gotten a haircut, which appears to be a throwback to her earliest years in the spotlight when she had short hair.

While there were comments that were complimentary and kind, there were also those who questioned whether Braxton got more than a fresh cut.

It could be the lighting in the video she posted, but fans are speculating that she might have bleached her skin.

EURweb has some examples:

“Why bleach?” the user asked. Another IG user wrote “Either thats a ckone [sic] or she kightened her skin [sic].”

So far, Braxton is not talking as of right now. In the meantime, here’s the video below of her showing off her new “good hair.”

