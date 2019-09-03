CLOSE
Kevin Hart Is Recovering From Back Surgery After Car Accident

We reported that Kevin Hart was in a terrible car accident Sunday morning and he suffered injuries that required him to go to the hospital.

According to TMZ Kevin Hart underwent back surgery and according to his wife Eniko when asked about Kevin’s condition she replied that he will be fine.

Kevin Hart was riding in his vintage Plymouth Barracuda that was being driven by another man when it went off the road.  Kevin and the driver were both hurt and there was also a female passenger that was not hurt.  Authorities have already concluded that alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

We will be keeping Kevin Hart uplifted in our prayer as well as praying for a speedy recovery.

