LeBron James Surprises Student With Back-To-School Shopping Spree

NBA star LeBron James’ impact goes far beyond the basketball court. The Akron, Ohio native has continually utilized his platform and resources to support individuals in need. According to WKYC, the Los Angeles Lakers player surprised one of the students from his I Promise School with a shopping spree just in time for the new school year.

“We shouldn’t have our kids worrying about if they’re going to have pencils and bookbags. Only thing they should be worried about is how they can be a great student, a great classmate, a great brother, a great sister.” — LeBron 👑 Thank you @walmart & @kingjames 😊🙏 pic.twitter.com/r0b7OmcU6P — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) August 30, 2019

The surprise was a part of James’ partnership with Walmart. He teamed up with the national retailer earlier this year to assist with pushing their initiatives surrounding education and hunger forward. The student, whose name is LaRiyah, was gifted with a back-to-school spree for herself and her peers at a Walmart in Kent, Ohio. For James, this act of kindness was personal. While coming of age in Akron he witnessed first-hand how school supplies can become a financial burden for families who are struggling to make ends meet. “Coming from Akron, it’s easy for me to be able to relate to anyone of my kids in school because I’ve walked those same roads, not knowing if you’re going to be able to go back to school,” said James in a statement. “To have such a great partnership with Walmart and outfit our kids with supplies, I believe is going to do something for their confidence to just hit the ground running.”

The surprise was just one of a few social good projects that James is leading with Walmart. Earlier this year—as part of the Fight Hunger Spark Change campaign—James created a pantry at the I Promise School for underserved families that featured food and personal care items.

James isn’t the only NBA player on a mission to provide underprivileged students with the items they need to have a good school year. In August, Kawhi Leonard teamed up with the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Baby2Baby and the L.A. Clippers Foundation to donate one million backpacks to children from low-income families.

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 photos Launch gallery 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur 1 of 50 2. “Moonwalk” by Michael Jackson 2 of 50 3. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison 3 of 50 4. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar 4 of 50 5. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah 5 of 50 6. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama 6 of 50 7. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead 7 of 50 8. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers 8 of 50 9. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe 9 of 50 10. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston 10 of 50 11. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan 11 of 50 12. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley 12 of 50 13. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison 13 of 50 14. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant 14 of 50 15. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison 15 of 50 16. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker 16 of 50 17. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka 17 of 50 18. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham 18 of 50 19. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino 19 of 50 20. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers 20 of 50 21. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks 21 of 50 22. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson 22 of 50 23. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall 23 of 50 24. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz 24 of 50 25. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins 25 of 50 26. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin 26 of 50 27. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas 27 of 50 28. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree 28 of 50 29. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene 29 of 50 30. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry 30 of 50 31. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn 31 of 50 32. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou 32 of 50 33. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis 33 of 50 34. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris 34 of 50 35. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane 35 of 50 36. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler 36 of 50 37. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou 37 of 50 38. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown 38 of 50 39. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen 39 of 50 40. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin 40 of 50 41. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder 41 of 50 42. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett 42 of 50 43. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell 43 of 50 44. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki 44 of 50 45. “Roots” by Alex Haley 45 of 50 46. “Sula” by Toni Morrison 46 of 50 47. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho 47 of 50 48. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake 48 of 50 49. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup 49 of 50 50. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth, right before school starts. See Also: Terry Crews Says Hollywood Is ‘Like A Plantation’ And ‘If This Is The End Of My Career, Just End It’ Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

