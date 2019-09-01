Kevin Hart Injured in Car Accident

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was in a serious car accident during the early morning hours on Sunday. He was in one of his classic cars (he was not driving) when the car veered off the road. It veered at the infamous winding Mulholland Highway, in California known for being treacherous. There was a woman, Kevin and a driver in the car. Kevin and the driver suffered major back injuries. No fatalities reported.

