As proclaimed by his late wife Whitney Houston, The King of R&B, Bobby Brown was seriously hurt in a hit skip car accident while he was walking. The news of this accident came via social media from his sister Leolah Brown Muhammad.
According to Leolah Brown Muhammad’s post her brother, Bobby Brown, was intentionally ran down, leaving the legendary New Edition original member with broken bone and his legs messed up.
But according to an official statement released from Bobby Browns camp:
“There are reports circulating that Bobby Brown was hit by a car over the weekend and substantially injured both his legs. The reports are false and Bobby Brown was in Los Angeles enjoying time with his family this weekend.”
After the official statement dropped Bobby Brown’s sister posted another message via her social media for people in the media to contact her personally.
WTH is going on? We are not sure but whatever it is, all things done in the dark will surly be brought to light.
Check out Bobby Brown’s sister Leolah Brown Muhammad’s posts below.
Somebody Tried To Kill The King Of R&B Bobby Brown!!?? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com