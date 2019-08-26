CLOSE
Quincy Harris Morning Show
So How Much Did Social Media Hype Up The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich?

Popeyes in the Circle City Classic Parade

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / WTLC/Praise Indy

Thanks to all the social media hype over their new sandwich, the Louisana Fresh fast-food restaurant earned a ton of money. The internet started taking sides when it came to which chain had the best fried chicken sandwich, starting with Popeyes’ announcement earlier this month. With comments, memes, and videos making the rounds, many of the restaurants couldn’t keep up with demand. Some limited orders, while others were completely sold out. The Apex Marketing Group reveals that Popeyes has taken in $23.25 million in equivalent ad value from media mentions over the last two weeks, thanks to the new dish. Did you fall into the hype over this new sandwich? Rapper TI was educating us over the weekend about some of the Atlanta Popeyes franchises

One time for the OGs #USorELSE✊🏽

