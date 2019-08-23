Chris Brown fans are confused with his new ink. The “Indiogoat Tour” kicked off in Portland, Oregan last night (August 22nd) and fans noticed that Brown had gotten a shoe tattoo on the side of his cheek.

Brown hit the stage with the new ink accompanied by a new hot pink and purple hairdo, fans were confused by Chris’ new look tweeting, “I’m officially done with Chris Brown. Had a long run but time to move. I could handle him having a baby on me but not the face tattoo. We’re two different people now I guess.”

“Did Chris Brown really get a face tattoo of a sneaker?…” tweeted another fan. Brown hasn’t given an explanation about the new tat, however, you can get an up-close and personal look at it when the “Indiogoat Tour” comes to your city.

Chris Brown Roasted After Getting New Face Tattoo Of A SHOE On His Cheek was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: