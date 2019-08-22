5 Things to Know About Philadelphia’s New Acting-Commissioner, Christine Coulter

M. Coulter has become Philadelphia’s first female police commissioner.

Coulter was sworn in as acting-commissioner just days after Richard Ross’ abrupt resignation Tuesday due to sexual harassment charges.

Here’s all of the good, the bad, and ugly you should know about Philly’s newest commissioner:

1. She has a long background in law enforcement

The 57-year-old former three-star deputy commissioner has been on the force for three decades. Before being sworn in as deputy commissioner, she also served as captain of the 16th District and inspector for the Traffic and Central Police division.

2. She has several academic degrees

Coulter does not only have an extensive background in law enforcement. She also has an impressive pedagogical background with a Master of Science in Public Safety Management from St. Joseph’s University; A Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management; and an Associates degree in Criminal Justice from the Community College of Philadelphia.

3. Youth violence prevention is Important to Her

In 2012, Coulter served as a member of the workforce group for Michael Nutter’s Youth Violence Prevention collaborative. The goal of the YVPC initiative aimed to reduce poverty-driven crime through the distribution of resources.

4. She was suspended for her involvement in a deadly beating

During her time as a sergeant in 1990, Coulter made front-pages for allegedly covering up details involving the deadly beating of a tow truck driver. As a result, she was given a 10-day suspension for lying to investigators, which was eventually overturned through arbitration. The city later made a wrongful death settlement with the victim’s family.

5. She stands for the professional support and training of officers

As deputy commissioner, Coulter was responsible for developing the department’s use of technology as a means to increase community engagement and smart policing amongst officers.

Coulter is expected to serve as acting commissioner until the city announces a permanent replacement for Ross.