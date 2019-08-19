NFL Player Eric Reid Calls Jay-Z ‘Despicable’ for Wanting to Own a Team

R

Sources, not Jay-Z, have revealed that plans are in the works for the rapper, businessman, philanthropist and billionaire to become part owner of a NFL team. Jay-Z’s rumored ownership stake is said to be “significant.” Carolina Panther Eric Reid who protested alongside Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco is speaking out about Jay-Z. Watch the video of Eric Reid below.

Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey and told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment that the NFL did to Colin and now he’s going to be a part-owner…it’s kind of despicable.

“Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin … and now he’s going to be a part owner. … It’s kind of despicable.” Eric Reid spoke on reports that Jay-Z is interested in becoming part owner of an NFL team. pic.twitter.com/akYOt74rnE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 17, 2019

I asked Eric Reid if he thought Jay Z was a sell out and here was his answer. pic.twitter.com/ZZLm0q8bVU — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 17, 2019

If the rumors are true, is Jay-Z wrong to take the opportunity to own a team, make money and possible make changes from within the NFL instead of protesting from outside of the NFL?

