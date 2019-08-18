CLOSE
News One Exclusives
HomeNews One Exclusives

Princeton Program Aims To Increase Black Leadership In Art

“We feel the responsibility to afford opportunities to new generations of students, to introduce them to career paths they might not have considered,” said James Steward, Director, Princeton University Art Museum.

In an effort to increase the representation of Black leaders in the art world, the Princeton University Art Museum has joined forces with the HBCU Alliance of Museums and Art Galleries for the creation of a program designed to expose students at historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country to career paths in art museum curation, Princeton University reported.

The program—dubbed the Curation, Leadership, Artistry and Practice Program (CLAP) —was developed as an avenue to teach participants the ins and outs of overseeing a university art museum. It delves into different elements that include the importance of academic research and analysis, curatorial preparation and training, art conservation, and how STEM intertwines with art. During the week-long program, students participate in forums led by guest lecturers, interact with artists at their studios, and go on art tours both on Princeton’s campus and at other institutions in New Jersey and New York. Students are also tasked with completing art-focused writing assignments. At the end of the program, participants have to create a proposal for an exhibition that highlights Black artistry which is then pitched to the faculty at Princeton as well as influential art leaders. This year, students pitched their work to Thelma Golden who serves as the director of the Studio Museum in Harlem.

Organizers of CLAP—which include diversity consultant Caryl McFarlane, Tuskegee University professor Jontyle Robinson, and James Steward who is the director of the Princeton University Art Museum—hope that students will take the knowledge they garnered during the program back to their schools and develop impactful exhibitions of their own. “The art museum field simply doesn’t look like the people of this country,” said Steward. “Working within the context of a leadership university, we feel the responsibility to afford opportunities to new generations of students, to introduce them to career paths they might not have considered, and thus to help ensure that museums and the humanities remain relevant.”

Programs like CLAP are needed. According to Art Net, less than three percent of museum acquisitions over the past ten years have been of work by Black artists. Diversifying the leadership in the art world could be instrumental in turning that around.

SEE ALSO:

Children’s Museum Celebrating African History And Culture Coming To Baltimore

United Negro College Fund Teams Up With Cengage To Provide HBCU Students With Access To Free Textbooks

Roc Nation And NFL Announce Partnership

Twitter Reacts To Jay-Z's Reported Partnership With The NFL

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Jay-Z's Reported Partnership With The NFL

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Jay-Z’s Reported Partnership With The NFL

Twitter Reacts To Jay-Z's Reported Partnership With The NFL

Jay-Z has been in a media firestorm ever since the rapper announed his new business alliance with the NFL. The Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who was accused of actively working to prevent Colin Kaepernick from working, and said we are beyond kneeling and it's time for "actionable items." Now it is being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team. See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: 'She's The One Person Who Could Crush Trump' TMZ reports, "Sources connected to Jay and with direct knowledge tell us ... Jay is going to have a 'significant ownership interest' in an NFL team. As for which team ... we're not being told, but we are told 'it is going to happen in the near future.'" Allegedly, he wants to become a part owner "because he's a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL." However, the site also claims he cannot manage players, "Jay is not an NFL agent and does not take part in the operations of the NFL players in Roc Nation." Eric Reid blasted Jay-Z last night, saying, “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin. And now he’s going to be a part owner ... It’s kind of despicable." https://twitter.com/josephperson/status/1162553068187262978 He also said, "He's capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting. That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin's back, get paid to do it ... I don't have words." https://twitter.com/KeepBlitzin/status/1162556518727913472 Jay has been getting hit hard on social media with Dr. Cornell W. Brooks, the former president of the vaunted NAACP, implying that Jay is just going for the money. https://twitter.com/CornellWBrooks/status/1161980710745493504?s=20 On Wednesday, Kaepernick marked the third year of his kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem with a social media post of his own saying in no uncertain terms that he would continue “to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!" See the post below: https://twitter.com/Kaepernick7/status/1161758390999298049     See the mixed reactions below to Jay-Z's reported partnership with the NFL.

Princeton Program Aims To Increase Black Leadership In Art was originally published on newsone.com

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close