Disgusting! Almost Half of Americans Admit to Not Wearing Clean Underwear Everyday!

According to a survey conducted by Tommy John 45% of Americans admit to not wearing clean underwear every day! As a matter of fact, 1 in 2 Americans say that they have worn the same pair of underwear for two or more days!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
I know what you’re thinking…. disgusting right? Well we aren’t done with the gross facts yet. 46% of American’s have owned the same pair of underwear for one year or more and 38% of American’s don’t even know how long they’ve owned their oldest pair of underwear.
Now, why is this gross? Clean underwear can contain up to 10,000 living bacteria with all types of microorganisms and fungal germs. This can lead to various infections and many days of misery.
How do you avoid clean nasty underwear? Throw them away every six months and buy fresh pairs! But don’t forget to wash them before you wear them.
These Stars Celebrate National Underwear Day All Year Long
These Stars Celebrate National Underwear Day All Year Long
1. Ciara’s underwear pic is classic.Source: 1 of 5
2. Iggy Azalea gave us a peek.Source: 2 of 5
3. Kendall Jenner looks perfect in her Calvins.Source: 3 of 5
4. Trey Songz loves an underwear bathroom selfie just like the rest of us.Source: 4 of 5
5. When is Justin Bieber not in his underwear?Source: 5 of 5
The Latest:
- Missy Elliott Drops Visual for ‘Throw It Back’
- 12-Year-Old Twins Create Care Packages For Girls In Need
- #BossMoves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are The Co-Owners Of A Pro Soccer Team
- Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party In Dayton, Ohio Following The City’s Mass Shooting
- Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax Figure [PHOTO]
- People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor Shaun King At Her Annual Diamond Ball
- Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics: ‘I Didn’t Even Think About What The Word Meant’
- “I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s Had Botox
- D.L.’s Top 10 Things You Miss About Your Ex
- Jamie Foxx Responds to Rumors He Is Dating a 21 Year Old
Disgusting! Almost Half of Americans Admit to Not Wearing Clean Underwear Everyday! was originally published on MyColumbusMagic.com