Man Accused of Shooting 6 Philadelphia Police Officers Has Been Charged

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

Maurice Hill, 36, the man who shot 6 Philadelphia police offices on Wednesday night has been charged with attempted murder aggravated assault, drug and weapons offenses and other related charges.

Via FOX 29

RELATED ARTICLE Lawyer Shaka Johnson Details What Led To Suspects Surrender In Philly Standoff

If you missed our interview with his lawyer, Shaka Johnson, you can watch it below. He explains how he negotiated Maurice Hill to come out of the home unharmed.

In other news, up to 300 people were expected at a rally to support Maurice Hill. Police are baffled as to why people are rallying behind the accused gunman. “I don’t understand it,” Commissioner Richard Ross says. “There’s certain marches I do understand, this is definitely not one of them.” Only 3 people were in attendance.

Via CBS Philly

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: