Jay-Z to Become Part Owner of an NFL Team

Jay-Z has received a lot of criticism for his partnership with the NFL this week. More is being revealed and according to sources Jay-Z will become part owner of a team and have “significant ownership interest.” Which team? That has not been revealed yet. Will this cause a conflict of interest since Roc Nation manages some NFL athletes? The answer is no because he is not an NFL agent and does not take part in the operations of the NFL players on Roc Nation. He was once a minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets until he sold his stake in 2013. Many thought Jay-Z’s partnership had to do with a halftime performance. Does the rumors of ownership make more sense as to why he would partner with the NFL?

Via TMZ

