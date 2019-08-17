Jada Pinkett Smith Tired of Pretending Marriage Is Perfect

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

Jada Pinkett Smith recently sat down with Stephen Colbert and talked about why she openly discusses her marriage to Will Smith. Will Smith was a guest at the infamous Red Table and Jada said they did that to show that even Hollywood relationships go through peaks and valley’s. It was to get rid of the idea people in the public eye have perfect relationships. We were kind of sick of living up to that. Will and Jada have been married since 1997. Watch the interview below.

