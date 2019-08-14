Cicely Tyson‘s latest role in Ava DuVernay‘s new series will make her one of the oldest series regular on television — and we love everything about that (including that Honorary Oscar last year)! According to Deadline, Tyson will star as “Miss Luma Lee Langston, a legendary star of stage and screen in decades past”, in Cherish The Day, on OWN.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The three-time Emmy award winner will star alongside Alano Miller (Underground) and Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project) in the romance anthology series, that will follow a couple who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles during the first season, taking place over five years in eight episodes.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Each episode of DuVernay’s second scripted show at the network will span a day and will reportedly “unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday.” Sounds promising!

Ava and Oprah will serve as Executive Producers.

This story was originally published on TV One.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Cicely Tyson To Make History In New Series By Ava Duvernay was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com