If you thought that Orange Vanilla Coke was the most creative soda they came up yet, wait until you get a load of this flavor.
Plus, this might make cinnamon fans real happy as well!
Coca-Cola is getting ready to unveil its most adventurous selection for its customers and fans yet.
From Fox8.com:
The soft drink company is reportedly planning to launch a version of its pop that’s cinnamon-flavored.
Cinnamon Coke is coming to the US later in September, though it is available now in the UK.
Will you try out this new type of Coca-Cola when it hits store shelves?
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter
Sam Sylk Kickin at The 90's KickBack Concert
Sam Sylk Kickin at The 90's KickBack Concert
1.1 of 8
2.2 of 8
3.3 of 8
4.4 of 8
5.5 of 8
6.6 of 8
7.7 of 8
8.8 of 8
Coca-Cola Launching Its Cinnamon-Flavored Pop This Fall was originally published on wzakcleveland.com