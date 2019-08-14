Coca-Cola Launching Its Cinnamon-Flavored Pop This Fall

If you thought that Orange Vanilla Coke was the most creative soda they came up yet, wait until you get a load of this flavor.

Plus, this might make cinnamon fans real happy as well!

Coca-Cola is getting ready to unveil its most adventurous selection for its customers and fans yet.

Cinnamon and spiced cranberry doesn't sound… good?https://t.co/Fx7fCx2sV0 — CNET (@CNET) August 13, 2019

From Fox8.com:

The soft drink company is reportedly planning to launch a version of its pop that’s cinnamon-flavored.

Cinnamon Coke is coming to the US later in September, though it is available now in the UK.

Will you try out this new type of Coca-Cola when it hits store shelves?

