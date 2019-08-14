Wendy Williams Explains Why The Meek Mill Dating Rumors Are “Stupid” | 100.3 Exclusive

Wendy Williams joined K. Foxx on 100.3 WRNB to promote her upcoming comedy tour in Philadelphia (August 24th, 2019). In the two part interview, K. Foxx asks Wendy Williams does she ever miss working in radio anymore? She joked no, but went in-depth about radio always being one of her first loves. In true Wendy fashion, she also breaks down why she has an issue with radio.

Related: Wendy Williams & Friends Comedy Tour

K. Foxx transitioned to some of the latest rumors swirling around Wendy’s dating life, specifically with rapper Meek Mill. A photo hit the blogs with them hugging, and of course, plenty of conversation was started, but Wendy calls these “rumors” stupid.

Related: Here’s Why Wendy Williams Didn’t Have A Prenup With Her Triffling Ex

She goes on to explain how she first met Meek Mill when he performed at her sons “Black mitzvah” years ago, how he’s her sons favorite rapper. She was attending Rick Ross’s album release party, and thats when she ran into Meek, thanked him for being so gracious to her son years ago, and that “MEEK MILL ISN’T EVEN WENDY’S TYPE”.

Wait for Part II of our exclusive interview with Wendy Williams with K. Foxx on 100.3 WRNB in the video player above.