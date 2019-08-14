A verdict has been reached in the trial of Rapper A$AP Rocky.
Rocky was found guilty of assault for his role in a fight in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday. Rocky will receive a suspended sentence so he will spend no time in jail. He will pay a fine for the incident. A$AP was arrested in Stockholm in July after he and his bodyguards attacked a 19-year-old man, Mustafa Jafari.
Also Read: A$AP No Thanks: Donald Trump Tweets #FreeRocky, A$AP Rocky May Never Get Out Now
The Harlem rapper claimed self-defense. Rocky was facing two years in jail for the incident.
SOURCE: NBC NEWS
A$AP Rocky Performs At First Show Since Sweden Arrest [Video]
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Lobbied Racist Donald Trump To Help A$AP Rocky
Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The Swedish Government
Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The Swedish Government
1. March 11, 20191 of 17
2. June 26, 20192 of 17
3. June 303 of 17
4. July 1, 20194 of 17
5. July 2, 20195 of 17
6. July 36 of 17
7. July 57 of 17
8. July 9, 20198 of 17
9. July 10, 20199 of 17
10. July 12, 201910 of 17
11. July 14, 201911 of 17
12. July 17, 201912 of 17
13. July 19, 201913 of 17
14. July 19, 201914 of 17
15. July 20, 201915 of 17
16. July 22, 201916 of 17
17. July 19, 201917 of 17
A$AP Rocky Found Guilty Of Assault In Sweden was originally published on kysdc.com