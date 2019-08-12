Mo’Nique Gets Teary-Eyed Over Meeting Major Fitness Goal: ‘Just Don’t Quit On You’

It’s no secret that over the years, Mo’Nique has embarked on an amazing weight loss journey that has inspired so many us to make our health a priority. And clearly her hard work has paid off… the Oscar-winning actress shedding more than a whopping 100 pounds!

In a recent Instagram post, the 51-year-old got emotional when giving an update to her fans about achieving one of her biggest fitness goals: Running on the track.

“When [my trainer] first brought me out to this track, he would let me walk half and then I had to run, ” she explained. “I said to him, ‘One day, I want to be able to run around this track twice without stopping.’ Well, today was that day. I made it around this track twice without stopping.”

The more Mo talks about her huge victory, she tears up a little, “I’m telling y’all, if you don’t quit on you, you’ll get what you’re asking for. Just don’t quit on you. It doesn’t come overnight. It doesn’t come through no magic potion or a special wand or processed boxed meals from a weight loss program. It comes from right here [pointing to her heart].”

In April of 2018, Mo shared another milestone: Getting under 200 pounds.

“Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 pounds, so I wanted to let you all know it’s possible and you can do it and we can get there.:

Adding, “For me it was no surgery, no prepackaged foods, not listening to no spokespeople saying ‘it’s easy and you can do it. It was just putting in the work and not giving up on me … it’s called giving yourself a chance to live the best life you can live.”

Mo’Nique has credited her impressive weight loss to following a raw diet and working out with trainer Dwight Holt Jr., who focuses on dancing.

You go Mo!

RELATED NEWS:

#AgingGracefully: Mo’Nique’s New Gray ‘Do Is Giving Us Life!

Mo’Nique’s Snatched Waist Is Everything You Need Today!

Slay! Mo’Nique Celebrates Weighing Under 200 Pounds For The First Time As An Adult

Mo’Nique Gets Teary-Eyed Over Meeting Major Fitness Goal: ‘Just Don’t Quit On You’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com