The attacks in both Dayton and El Paso have caused people to come out and denounce white supremacy, including Texas senator Ted Cruz. Cruz’ real name by the way is, Rafael Edward Cruz. It’s a name D.L. believes he changed is name because he knew he couldn’t be a U.S Senator with that name. But he wants to know why. And also why are all of the white supremacists are so angry about the things rich white people did. He says, “everything you hate you can see your hand in.” D.L. says that Black and Latin people didn’t do anything to hurt the white people.

D.L.’s GED Section: ‘Everything You Hate You Can See Your Hand In’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

