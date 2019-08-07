Shots Fired at SUV Driven by Rapper Yung Miami, No Injuries

Pregnant rapper, Yung Miami was sitting in her SUV when shots rang out, hitting the vehicle on Tuesday night.

The City Girls rapper wasn’t injured, she was leaving Circle House Studios when her G-Wagon was hit.

“They started shooting…I don’t know where they came from,” Miami told police and fans in a video posted to Twitter.

Miami recently dissed ex-boyfriend, Kodak Black after he threatened to “hit that b***h in her stomach” in a recent freestyle he released while being jailed for lying on paperwork for gun purchases.

