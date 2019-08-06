Author Toni Morrison Dies at the Age of 88

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88.

The author who brought us such works as The Blue Eye and Beloved, passed away Monday night at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York according to a recent statement issued by her family via publisher, Knopf.

“It is with profound sadness we share that, following a short illness, our adored mother and grandmother, Toni Morrison, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends. The consummate writer who treasured the written word, whether her own, her students or others, she read voraciously and was most at home when writing. Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well-lived life,” said the Morrison family.

While Morrison is no longer with us, her legacy lives on through her extensive catalog of literary works.

The trailblazing author has published 11 novels and won countless awards, including a Nobel Prize in Literature.

Today we remember the brilliant Novelist, teacher of life, and philanthropist, Toni Morrison.