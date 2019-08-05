Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]

Victoria’s Secret has just hired a transgender model for the first time ever. The new VS rep is Brazilian beauty Valentina Sampaio, who revealed that she had the new gig on Instagram. The 22-year-old uploaded a beautiful pic of her in a bathrobe while behind the scenes for a PINK photshoot.

Sampaio being recruited is groundbreaking and will hopefully help the lingerie company boost their sales. The company’s revenue has been on the decline recently and they are working to rebrand the company.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sampaio’s hire is also surprising, since Victoria’s Secret’s Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek stated last year that he didn’t feel transgender models should be put in their annual fashion show.

“Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy,” Razek told Vogue in November 2018.

VS later faced heavy backlash and that obviously changed their minds about bringing transgender models onboard.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sampaio is making her debut in their campaigns but won’t be strutting in the coveted Victoria’s Secret fashion show this year. After viewership plummeted last year, with only 3.3 million viewers compared to a previous 12 million, the company decided to put the annual show on hold.

Victoria's Secret has hired its first transgender model Valentina Sampaio! 💗 pic.twitter.com/ejiAUTywOn — E! News (@enews) August 4, 2019

Congratulations Valentina Sampaio!

Brazilian supermodel Valentina Sampaio has made history by becoming the first transsexual model for Victoria’s Secret. pic.twitter.com/jb7Kgp1fnO — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) August 2, 2019

Valentina Sampaio will be Victoria's Secret's first transgender model following the controversial comments Ed Razek made last year about including trans and plus-size models in their annual fashion show. https://t.co/Cul43RwPBh pic.twitter.com/ULADUkQu8p — E! News (@enews) August 4, 2019

This post was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: