Keke Palmer Slated To Become Third Host Of ‘Strahan and Sara’

Actress Keke Palmer has broken several barriers in the realm of entertainment. She was the first Black person to play the role of Cinderella on Broadway and she also made history as television’s youngest talk show host five years ago. The Illinois-bred star recently hit another major milestone in her career. According to Deadline, she landed a deal with ABC to join the daytime talk show Strahan and Sara.

Palmer has made several guest appearances on the show hosted by former NFL player Michael Strahan and journalist Sara Haines. She was filling in for Haines while she was on maternity leave. Cognizant of the great chemistry displayed between the hosts, the show’s producers decided to give Palmer a permanent role. The Strahan and Sara team hopes that her presence on the daytime talk show will attract a younger audience.

“Keke has been so much fun filling in, so they decided to make her an offer,” an individual involved in the deal told Page Six. “The audience knows her and she’s got great chemistry with both [hosts].” The deal is slated to be finalized soon.

Palmer hopes that her journey will inspire Black youth to reach for the stars. “I just want them to know that they can achieve many things if they believe that they can,” she said in an interview with BET. “I know that sounds like a cliche or maybe even corny, but honestly it is the truth, you must believe that all things are possible. Having faith is so important.”

The 25-year-old has several other projects in the works. She released a new single dubbed “Twerk N Flirt” on August 2. She also stars in the upcoming movie Hustlers with Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez. The film is slated to hit theaters this fall.

