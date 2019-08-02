Rev. Canon Leonard Hamlin, Sr. Shares Why Faith Leaders Are Speaking Out At The Washington National Cathedral

The Washington National Cathedral began to trend on social media when three faith leaders who serve at the Washington National Cathedral, Rev. Mariann Budde, Rev. Randolph Hollerinth and Rev. Kelly Douglas wrote an article addressing the American people, titled Have We No Decency? A Response to President Trump.

This article is in response to recent comments made against Black Lawmakers in Congress and also the hateful dialog to their constituents in Baltimore.

They said, “As faith leaders who serve at the Washington National Cathedral we feel compelled to ask: after two years of President Trump’s words and actions, when will Americans have enough?” They said, words matter, and Mr Trump’s words are dangerous. Someone can react to his words in a dangerous way. They continued, the time for silence is over! What will it take for us to say with one voice, we’ve had enough. The question is less about the president’s sense of decency, but of ours.

Today, Cheryl Jackson spoke with the Canon Missioner of the Washington National Cathedral, Rev. Canon Leonard Hamlin, Sr. He gave clear dialogue as to why faith leaders felt like now was the time to speak out and what they hope would happen as a result. Check out the full interview above.

To see the full editorial log on to https://cathedral.org/have-we-no-decency-a-response-to-president-trump.html

