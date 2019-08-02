Spinderella Requests Restraining Order Against Salt N Pepa

The drama between Spinderella and her former group mates Salt N Pepa keeps on sizzling. First Spinderella, Deidra Roper, sued Sandra Denton and Cheryl James for unpaid royalties for her appearances on their reality show and live performances.

In response Denton and James said that they would happy to never speak to Spinderella again. And it seems that the feeling is mutual. According to The Jasmine Brand, Roper had requested a temporary restraining order against Denton and James.

A hearing regarding the request is scheduled to take place in Dallas. Spinderella’s attorney, Paul Stafford, released a statement on Roper’s behalf:

“Spinderella is seeking injunctive relief due to the immediate and irreparable harm that has been caused to her due to the acts and omissions of the defendants. Before we filed this lawsuit, we intended to resolve the matter with all the defendants, but we were unable to do so, and it’s unfortunate that the defendants have chosen not to try and honor Spinderella’s role in the group or their financial or legal commitments to her. So she was in a position where she had to force her rights and protect her brand, so that’s what we’re doing.”

It sucks that things are going down this way. Hopefully, it’s not too late for reconciliation or at least having a conversation that could lead to some increased understanding.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

