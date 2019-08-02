Michael Blackson Confirms That He Will Be In ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

Michael Blackson is coming to America! The comedian recently revealed that he was recently offered a role in the ‘Coming to America’ sequel.

As you may recall, talks of Blackson joining the cast first surfaces after, rapper, Akon mentioned the Philadelphia native when TMZ asked who should be cast in the movie.

The Sequel will continue to follow the story of Prince Akeem as he returns to America to meet his long lost son who is the next heir to the throne of Zamunda.

Craig Brewer will direct the film. He just wrapped up directing Eddie Murphy’s latest Netflix film, Dolemite Is My Name.

While there is no word yet on the release date of the film, we still can’t wait to see Michael Blackson represent for Philly in the upcoming film.

