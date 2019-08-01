Girl Power: 5 of Television’s Best Friend Duos That Serve as Goals

It’s National Girlfriends Day, a day where women get together to uplift and celebrate the ladies in their lives!

Just think, where would we be without having our dynamic squad to get us through our everyday woos?

That’s why we’re giving you 5 of the top besties from sitcoms in honor of National Girlfriends Day.

1.Joan, Maya, Toni, and Lynn (Girlfriends)

What would this list be without the ladies from the hit show Girlfriends? These 5 black women do not only serve as black girl magic, but they also serve as friendship goals. From dating to divorce, Toni, Maya, Joan, and Lynn is one group that knows how to come together while facing life’s triumphs.

2. Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda (Sex and the City)

Talk about goals. Carrie, Samantha, and Miranda made in cool to be single and drink cosmos before noon! These ladies bond over their common struggle of dating in Manhattan in true BFF fashion. This goes to show, who needs a guy when you have your best friends.

3. Issa and Molly (Insecure)

Issa Bestie! Issa and Molly are the true definitions of ride-or-die! The two besties stick together as they venture through LA during their beginning stages of adulthood. Their bond is so authentic that it almost feels as if you’re watching a show written for you that is also about you.

4. Gina and Pam (Martin)

Gina and Pam’s relationship depicts the true meaning of sisterhood. Not only are these women BFFs on the show, but Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold have been close friends for over 20 years! That’s longer than some people’s marriage.

5. Penny Proud & Dijonay (Proud Family)

They may be kids, but these friends are cooler than the other side of the pillow. Penny and Dijonay have each other’s back as they deal with typical teenage experiences in their journey towards female independence.

Be sure to hit up your closest gals to give them a “go best friend, that’s my best friend,” before the day ends!

