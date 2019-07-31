I Wish A Black Person Would!!!

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

A 65 year old woman named Debra Hamil of Cashion, Oklahoma was pulled over by officers for having a broken tail light. The cost of the ticket was $80. When the officer asked her to sign the ticket she became belligerent and drove off. Here is what happened next.

Here is further proof (not that we needed it) that Black people have lethal force used on them because they are Black.

Because other groups of people disobey orders, flee and fight police, and miraculously, the cops know how NOT to use lethal force. pic.twitter.com/0VaRHJk6Fj — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 31, 2019

In case you are wondering, she is ALIVE!! She declined medical attention but they took her to the ER anyway; you know, to make sure she is ok. She has been charged with one felony assault on a police officer and one misdemeanor for resisting arrest. Did I mention she is ALIVE?

Via KOCO News 5

