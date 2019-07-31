

Newly released federal reports show that in 2012 enough drugs shipped into America for every adult and child to have a consistent 20 day supply. Though the amount of opioids shipped into the U.S has declined the potency has gone up and doctors have been prescribing stronger medications. A town in West Virginia where at one point there were more opioids than people there.

Jazzy Report: How Many Drugs Were Shipped Into America? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

