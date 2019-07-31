How Many Of You Are Sexting Naked Pics?

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

According to a study, Generation Z is sexting like none other. The research done by Match found that nearly 40 percent of 18 to 22 year-olds have sent nude pictures via text. Millennials are also sharing nudes. 37 percent of people aged 23 to 38 say they have also shown some skin texts. Gen X sexters drop to about 25 percent and yes, about 11 percent of Baby Boomers have sexted. This will blow your mind. 3 percent of the Greatest Generation or people over 74 admit to sliding nudes to someone. 40% of men say they have been asked to send crotch shots.

Gen Z’ers don’t like to text their nudes, their preferred method is via Snapchat because it disappears in 24 hours.

Via NYPost

